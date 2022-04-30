Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
LNNNY opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Leoni has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $5.28.
