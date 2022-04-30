Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.11 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,909 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

