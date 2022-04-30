LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,776. LexaGene has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.27.
LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
