LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,776. LexaGene has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.27.

LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

