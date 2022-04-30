LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPL. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

LG Display stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46. LG Display has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

