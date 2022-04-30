LHT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $102,472.53 and approximately $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007350 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.