Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of ZEV stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightning eMotors (ZEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.