LINK (LN) 1-Day Volume Hits $835,351.00

LINK (LN) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, LINK has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. LINK has a market cap of $677.16 million and $835,351.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.32 or 0.00300053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038369 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.32 or 0.07200549 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

