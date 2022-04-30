Liquity Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market capitalization of $109.75 million and $962,739.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00004112 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.55 or 0.07274205 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00054677 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,664,353 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

