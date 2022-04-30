Lloyd Park LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CRWD traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,137. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -192.97 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average is $213.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

