Lloyd Park LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of VVR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,874. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $4.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

