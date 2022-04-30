Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 62 ($0.79) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.80) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.80) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.72).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY opened at GBX 45.88 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64), for a total value of £202,046 ($257,514.66). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($172,743.87).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.