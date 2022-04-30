Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 62 ($0.79) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.80) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.80) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.72).

LLOY opened at GBX 45.88 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 56 ($0.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64), for a total value of £202,046 ($257,514.66). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($172,743.87).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.