Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 238,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 227,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

