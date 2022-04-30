Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

NYSE LOW traded down $7.41 on Friday, hitting $197.73. 4,177,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

