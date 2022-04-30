Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $7.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.07 and its 200 day moving average is $231.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.08 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.