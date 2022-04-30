Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $154.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ LYLT traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company had a trading volume of 596,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16. Loyalty Ventures has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loyalty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

