LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.
LSI Industries stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,759. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.
LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.
