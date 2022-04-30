LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,759. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

