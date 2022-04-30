Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a growth of 224.4% from the March 31st total of 77,200 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 118,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $499,998.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,483 shares in the company, valued at $499,998.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 2,369,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,994.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,969.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,725,116 shares of company stock worth $11,499,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LYRA stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.