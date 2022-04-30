M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 826,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $3,597,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

