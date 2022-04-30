Madison County Financial, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.69 (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.
Madison County Financial stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Madison County Financial has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $38.50.
About Madison County Financial (Get Rating)
