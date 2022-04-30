Madison County Financial, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.69 (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Madison County Financial stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Madison County Financial has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It provides deposits, such as checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

