Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 95.1% in April

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the March 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $29.68. 36,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Makita will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

