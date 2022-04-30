Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “
Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. Makita has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.71.
About Makita (Get Rating)
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
