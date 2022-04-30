MANTRA DAO (OM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.52 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $46.70 million and $23.52 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 459,366,963 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

