MAP Protocol Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $37.20 million and $262,526.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.02 or 0.07270122 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00051613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

