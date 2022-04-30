Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,448 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after acquiring an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $723,046,000 after buying an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,974,000 after buying an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,001,000 after buying an additional 137,606 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $87.26. 5,081,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,538. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.