MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.88.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 1,739.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MarineMax by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.