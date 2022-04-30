Mark Adrian Kirkland Purchases 11,425 Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($31,744.20).

LON KETL opened at GBX 211 ($2.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £436.08 million and a PE ratio of 18.19. Strix Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 191.20 ($2.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

KETL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 366 ($4.66).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

