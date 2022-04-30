Markel’s (MKL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,353.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,397.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,306.40. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.73. Markel has a 12 month low of $1,155.00 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Markel will post 74.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Markel by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 6.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.