Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $422.53.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $15.45 on Friday, hitting $363.38. 4,741,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.71. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $176,434,165. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 126.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 21.5% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

