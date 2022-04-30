Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Materion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Materion updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.90 EPS.

Shares of MTRN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,880. Materion has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Materion by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Materion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Materion by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Materion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. CJS Securities began coverage on Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

