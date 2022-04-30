MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,498.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $32,498.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,562.82 or 1.00010188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00243628 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00103494 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00149092 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00298226 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.