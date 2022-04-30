Maxcoin Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $361,286.49 and $24.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 112.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,687.70 or 0.99978936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00241847 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00101632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00148513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.49 or 0.00298452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004033 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

