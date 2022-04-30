McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 274,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $73,500,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

NYSE MCD traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.16. 3,388,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,984. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.