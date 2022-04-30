McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.