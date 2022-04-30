McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Cigna stock traded down $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.78. 1,423,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,703. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.11. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

