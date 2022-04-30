mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MCLD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 34,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,076. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned about 1.21% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCLD shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

