Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

MFIN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $50.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.