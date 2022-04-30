Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 51,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Medicine Man Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Get Medicine Man Technologies alerts:

About Medicine Man Technologies (Get Rating)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.