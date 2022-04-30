Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.13

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.13 and traded as high as C$15.67. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$15.45, with a volume of 2,949 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$506.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.13.

Melcor Developments ( TSE:MRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

