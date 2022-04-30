Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

