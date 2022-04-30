Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Earnings Results

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. 460,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,775. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 11.67%.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

