Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercer International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

