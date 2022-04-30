Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,990 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.3% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.69. 15,914,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,794,321. The firm has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

