MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.02

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. MeridianLink’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

