Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Shares of MTH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 427,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,074. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.76.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

