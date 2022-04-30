Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Announces Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share.

FB stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,193,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,320,458. The company has a market capitalization of $545.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.44. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.