Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Tops $6.86 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $6.86 million and $17,900.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,094,329 coins and its circulating supply is 80,094,231 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

