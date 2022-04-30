Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,948.00

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $22,948.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000895 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,098,038 coins and its circulating supply is 80,097,940 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

