Metronome Price Down 6% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Metronome has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $24,419.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00006007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00042096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.07284621 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00057204 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,046,772 coins and its circulating supply is 13,902,198 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

