MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target Cut to $18.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MFA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.63.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 192,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 600,821 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

