Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $95.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,837,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,269. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.96.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

